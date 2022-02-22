West Brom's Dara O'Shea could be set for Middlesbrough start

Steve Bruce leads his players out for training at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on February 17, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

O’Shea has recently returned from a five-month lay-off after suffering a fractured ankle while playing for the Republic of Ireland and could be drafted into the Baggies XI as Bruce shuffles the pack on Teesside.

Though Albion’s defensive record is far from their biggest concern at present, the 22-year-old’s mentality would strengthen a team sorely lacking in confidence and which wilted alarmingly in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Luton.

Bruce vowed to make changes after publicly admonishing his players in the aftermath but in truth the manager’s options are relatively limited.

Midfield remains a major issue. With Jake Livermore still out suspended, one of either the out-of-sorts Alex Mowatt or ineffective Jayson Molumby is virtually guaranteed to start. Youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who has impressed when fielded in a central role, is one possible option but it remains to be seen whether Bruce is prepared to place his faith in youth for what is such a crucial game.

When pressed after Saturday’s defeat at Kenilworth Road, the manager came close to acknowledging he has inherited a squad lacking in balance.

But he added: “I am here to get the best out of what we’ve got and we just have to concentrate on the squad of players.

“We have got a very good squad for the Championship. Yes, of course we would like to have a little bit more balance in the squad of course but it’s not to be. When there is constant change that’s what happens.

“I have to try to encourage (the players). That is why I am here. It’s to try to give them encouragement. But ultimately, it comes from within.”

Though the result of tonight’s match will be hugely important, Albion’s performance might arguably be more so. Granted, the Baggies need to stop the rot after a run of just one win in 10 which has left them sitting 11th in the table, four points behind the top-six. Middlesbrough, in seventh, are one of the teams who have leapfrogged them in recent weeks and this is a chance to claw back some ground.

But with Bruce having lambasted his players so openly on Saturday, after just his third match in charge, the bare minimum requirement from Albion is some kind of response and an much-improved display.

Another defeat would sting, yet there would still be time for the Baggies to recover the situation provided they show signs of being able to turn their slide around. They are not quite yet at the must-win stage but it will arrive pretty soon if current form is maintained.

Bruce and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder have plenty of history, with the former releasing the latter during his first managerial job at Sheffield United in 1998.

“I keep reminding Steve of that, though I possibly deserved it at the time!” quipped Wilder yesterday.

“His record speaks for itself, especially out of the Championship with the amount of promotions he has had and the good jobs he has had.

“He is a really good guy who has had a fabulous career. Once you get into the spotlight of working in the Premier League there are always going to be people who build an opinion of you.

“From a manager’s point of view he has had some really good jobs and been successful but he is still the same guy.