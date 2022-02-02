Valerien Ismael sacked: West Brom fans react on social media

The Baggies appointed the Frenchman on a four year deal in the summer after paying £2million in compensation to Barnsley.
But just seven months into the job, the former Bayern Munich defender has been sacked along with assistant boss Adam Murray.
West Brom fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on the sacking of Valerien Ismael.
