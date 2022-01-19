West Brom captain Jake Livermore triggers one-year contract extension

Jake Livermore (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The midfielder arrived at The Hawthorns from Hull in January 2017 and signed a new four-year deal with the club in 2018.

That contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

But the Express & Star understands Livermore has triggered a 12-month extension – which was activated after he made a set number of appearances.

It is understood that clause became active a number of months ago with Livermore’s future having been settled for some time.

This season Livermore has made 22 appearances for the club – with boss Valerien Ismael having praised the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

Albion are currently on a poor run that has seen them win just twice in their last 11 outings.

But speaking earlier this month, Livermore was adamant the team can turn things around be in the mix for automatic promotion at the end of the campaign.

“Nobody wants to win more than me,” he said. “I will do all I can, and we will do all we can as a dressing room, to battle for victories in every fixture.

“There is still such a long way to go, there is plenty of time to make this campaign a real success.”

Meanwhile, League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town are believed to be interested in signing Rayhaan Tulloch on loan.

The 20-year-old scored for Albion’s under-23s as they beat Villa on Monday night.

Wednesday boss – and Baggies favourite – Darren Moore was in attendance for that game which took place the New Bucks Head in Telford.

Moore previously signed Tulloch on loan while he was in charge at Doncaster but the forward picked up a serious injury in just his second game.