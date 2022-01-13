Daryl Dike in West Brom training - Gallery

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker, snapped up from Orlando City for an initial £7million, was the number one target for boss Valerien Ismael when the transfer window opened.

And he landed his man on January 1 with the American signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at The Hawthorns.

Albion have lacked a clinical centre-forward all season with it hoped Dike will be the man to reignite their push for automatic promotion.

The striker spent last week working with Albion's sports science department to build-up his fitness.

But this week he's been out on the grass and training with his new team mates.

Here are some of pictures of the striker in action at Albion's Walsall training-base.

