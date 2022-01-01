Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Daryl Dike set to complete West Brom move

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

West Brom are set to complete the signing of striker Daryl Dike from Orlando City.

Daryl Dike
Daryl Dike

Albion boss Valerian Ismael has been an admirer of the forward since they worked together at Barnsley - and has made no secret that he wants to bring a new forward in the January transfer window.

Last month the Express and Star exclusively revealed that Dike was the club's number one target and earlier this week the Baggies boss insisted that he wanted to strike early in the transfer window. It seems that is going to be the case with reports suggesting Dike is in England to complete a move and a medical.

It is understood that the 21-year-old could be in attendance at this weekend's home clash with Cardiff City and the move comes after Ismael stated that he wanted to bring in a striker as early as possible in the window.

He said: "In a perfect picture, in a perfect world, it’s good when you can get the player in as quick as possible.

“Our job now is to understand what we want and get what we want as quickly as possible.

“The window is open and we must work intensely to get what we want.

“That’s my purpose. In the first week, if you can get what you want early it’s always the best thing.

“You can work with the player and we have got a lot of games.

“It’s not our purpose to wait until the last days. If we can get things done earlier, we will make sure we can do it.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport

By Jonny Drury

Journalist

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News