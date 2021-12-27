West Brom v Derby - Match preview

West Bromwich Albion's Karlan Grant scores

The Baggies have created bundles of chances in their last five games but have scored just three times – with two of those coming in the win at Coventry.

While Karlan Grant has found the next nine times this season, Callum Robinson (four), Matt Phillips (three), Jordan Hugill (one) and Grady Diangana (one) have all underperformed in front of goal.

And Ismael wants his players to relax and focus on the next chance rather than worry about the opportunities they have missed.

“The great example in England is when you try to play golf,” the Frenchman said. “If you want to hit the ball and put all your effort in, all your energy and all your frustration into the shot – you never hit the ball well!

“But when you are relaxed and really cool you will always hit the ball and I think it’s the same principle with goalscoring.

“We need to work, we need to speak about this out loud. We need to show things to the players.

“It doesn’t help when you just scream at the players. It’s all about giving them the confidence to get back on track.

“They can score goals, they have shown that already. They just need to find their way to get back in the groove and be more relaxed.”

Ismael revealed Albion’s forwards are much more clinical in training.

And he says the key to building confidence is to recreate match scenarios at the training ground.

“The first thing is to be aware of the situation,” Ismael said when asked what’s he’s doing to keep confidence high among his forwards.

“We show clips to the guys but they have to take responsibility.

“When they go to bed they have to be angry. When they wake up they have to be angry about the situation.

“This week we have put the players in exactly the situations they will find in games. And with repetition and repetition, we are working on them getting that confidence.

“For sure it is without an opponent. But we can repeat the build up to help the confidence of the players.

“It’s repetition, repetition, repetition. It’s all about getting the positions right, the crosses right, the last pass right to put the player in the position we need.

“And at that point, when we have all done our job, the player has to take responsibility for the technical movement to score the goal.”

Ismael has reminded his forwards they have already shown this season they can score all types of goals.

“I think we’ve seen some great goals already this season and we’ve been very flexible,” he added.

“We’ve scored from outside the box, inside the box, set-pieces.

“We are able to score at any time.

“We just have to make sure when it gets to the last step the player has the confidence to be free and to be relaxed, to have that composure.