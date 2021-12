Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Jake Livermore and Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Jake Livermore, Kyle Bartley and Alex Mowatt with Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Valerien Ismael with Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images Guochuan Lai at West Bromwich Albion's training ground. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

The Chinese entrepreneur met manager Valerien Ismael, captain Jake Livermore and other senior staff at the Baggies' training ground.

Lai is known to want to sell the Championship club, which he bought from Jeremy Peace in a £200million deal in 2016.