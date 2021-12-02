Where can Valerien Ismael plug the gap in West Brom's midfield?

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion holds his arms outstretched. (AMA)

But the Baggies have an issue in midfield with both Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby suspended for the trip to the Ricoh.

With Robert Snodgrass also appearing to be out of favour with boss Valerien Ismael, Alex Mowatt looks to be the only central midfielder the Frenchman has at his disposal.

Here we look at four players who may partner him in the head coach’s 3-4-3 system.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion’s Mr Versatile, Phillips has been deployed on the wing and as a central striker this season.

But he has played in central midfield in the past for Albion.

And he appears to have all the attributes needed to be a success in the role.

Phillips is a strong, physical, presence who is disciplined with his positioning – despite being a forward by trade.

He has the energy needed to cover a lot of ground. And his passing range is a lot better than many people give him credit for. With the right guidance, he could be an effective box-to-box midfielder.

Adam Reach

Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Another hugely versatile player, Reach has had spells playing on the wing, in central midfield and in the number 10 role during his career.

For Albion, he is seen as a left wing-back.

But having played centrally before, Ismael may see him as an option in the middle of the park for the clash against the Sky Blues.

Just like Phillips, Reach has the energy and physicality needed to be able to perform in the role.

One issue, though, is that he is left-footed just like Mowatt.

And in the past, Ismael has spoken about how – for balance – he prefers to play with one central midfielder who is right-footed and one that is left-footed.

Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ask Rotherham fans where Ajayi’s best position is and they will tell you in central midfield.

The Nigerian international impressed playing at the back and in the middle of the park while with The Millers between 2017 and 2019.

Quick and athletic, Ajayi would have no issue getting about the pitch.

He would also provide the back three with solid protection.

But while Rotherham fans have always raved about him in the middle of the park, Ajayi is yet to convince there for Albion.

He has only played their twice – once against Sheffield Wednesday way back in November 2019.

He was also deployed there during the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool last season.

But while he was steady against Wednesday, he struggled at Bloomfield Road on a day where all Albion’s players massively underperformed.

Jamie Andrews

A dejected Jamie Andrews of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

A talented box-to-box midfielder, Andrews has been winning plenty of plaudits for his performances for Albion’s under-23s side this season.

The 19-year-old is energetic, can spot a pass and also enjoys throwing himself into a tackle.

He looks to have a bright future at The Hawthorns – with Ismael a manager who isn’t afraid to give young players a chance.