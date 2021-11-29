West Brom 0 Nottingham Forest 0 - Player ratings

Matt Clarke of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

Not his busiest 90 minutes but was solid in everything he did particularly in punching away crosses. And when called into action to tip a deflected Johnson effort over the crossbar, duly delivered. Three clean sheets in five.

Unbreachable 7

Cedric Kipre

Several important clearing headers especially at the start of the second half as Forest came out strongly. Looked calm and composed in possession too.

Assured 7

Kyle Bartley

Early error led to a moment of danger but recovered well to atone for the mistake. Helped marshal the defence to quell late Forest threat.

Recovered 6

Matt Clarke

A key influence at both ends particularly late on with a crucial block and backheader away and a lovely flick to tee up Hugill’s late chance. A bright light, especially given playing most of the game on a yellow card.

Influence 7

Darnell Furlong

A mixed evening made up of some poor crosses in the first half but better defending in the second. Attacked well at times with a couple of clever runs yielding off target chances.

Mixed 6

Jayson Molumby

Had been doing OK snuffing out danger and making key interceptions. His first booking was ‘one for the team’ and may have been needed but, after that, flying in as he did left him open for the red card which followed.

Rash 5

Alex Mowatt

Excellent technique with a first time shot early on which fizzed narrowly wide. Quick thinking with the free kick to set Diangana away for the big first half chance but will want to be more regularly influential.

Quiet 5

Conor Townsend

Was heavily involved in the early stages with plenty of attacking forays down the left as Albion looked to liven the crowd up. Had one shot blocked and another directed over but his crossing could have been better.

Attacking 6

Grady Diangana

Showed his best side when beating defender after quick free kick and producing a decent effort to test Samba. But Albion need more of that more often to increase their output.

Sporadic 5

Callum Robinson

Recalled but the scoring drought at club level continues and in truth Robinson never came close from several half chances. He did grow into the game and try to get the ball down and created good chance for Grant in the second half.

Intermittent 5

Karlan Grant

The first half in particular was fairly lacklustre but Grant at least tried to inject some pace and purpose by running with the ball. Struck a free kick well over in the opening period and then did well to create a chance in the second but was also off target.

Purpose 6

Substitutes

Matt Phillips 5 (for Diangana, 60), Adam Reach 5 (for Robinson, 72), Jordan Hugill 4 (for Grant, 79).