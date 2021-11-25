Valerien Ismael calling on West Brom to take their chances

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans. (AMA)

The Baggies take on Steve Cooper's side at The Hawthorns looking to get back on the goal trail, having failed to score in their last two fixtures.

Albion put in a good performance against Blackpool in midweek, but couldn't find a way to break to deadlock, whilst their trip to Huddersfield yielded no return on the goals or points front.

Those results have left the Baggies eight points off the automatic promotion spots, and only a single point clear of fourth-placed QPR.

Despite this, the boss says his team are in good spirits and are looking forward to building on the solid performance at Bloomfield Road.

"We feel good, I think that it's always a good feeling for Friday night games - personally I like the Friday night games. [It's a] home game, so we're looking forward to the game, we'll take the good performance from our game at Blackpool." he said.

"From that game, we have a massive desire now to get the job done, I think that will be the message for us 'get the job done now'.

"We do the right thing, and we create a lot of chances but now we need to score goals, so it's all about the desire now to get the reward from our good work."

Ismael admitted that consistency will be key for Albion to get themselves back into form and begin a winning run.

"I'm desperate for consistency, [we] win from consistency because I know this is the way. If you want to reach a purpose you need to win with consistency and this is what we are seeking all the time and we're working very hard to come in that run." he said.