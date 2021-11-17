Conor Townsend signs West Brom contract extension

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and West Bromwich Albion at Craven Cottage on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old full-back has agreed an extra year on his existing deal, signed in February this year, which will now run until 2025.

Townsend has been an ever-present for the Baggies in the Championship this season, playing at both left wing-back and centre-back.

Townsend becomes the latest Albion player to commit his future this season, with Darnell Furlong, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley having also extended their deals.

“It’s great news for the club,” said boss Valerien Ismaël. “Since I have been here Conor has played at a high level with consistency. He is a flexible player with the skill and profile we need.

“So far, he has improved in every game for us, especially in different positions such a centre-back, where he has got even better. He has adapted to our philosophy and hits the numbers we need.