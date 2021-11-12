Jonathan Greening: West Brom's Alex Mowatt ‘signing of the season’

Alex Mowatt (AMA)

The 26-year-old joined the Baggies on a free transfer during the summer after opting to leave Barnsley.

“I like Alex Mowatt a lot,” said Greening who shone in Albion’s midfield between 2004 and 2010.

“I watched him when he was at Leeds and I was very surprised they let him go. Towards the end of my career, I played against him when I was at Nottingham Forest, and he had such a great presence about him.

“He dictates the pace of the game, he can switch play, he drives forward, he can score unbelievable goals, he’s got a wand of a left foot. I like him a lot.

“He went to Barnsley and did really well there, so for West Brom to get him for no money whatsoever was one of the best signings of the summer for me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Mowatt has missed Albion’s last five games with a foot injury.

But he is expected to return to the squad for the trip to Huddersfield – the Baggies first outing following the international break.

And while the midfielder has impressed this season, Greening thinks his best is still to come.

“He (Mowatt) has been terrific, he’s scored some really good goals already,” he added.

“I still think he can probably do more because of the quality he’s got on the ball.