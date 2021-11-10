Darnell Furlong feeling West Brom fans’ frustration at The Hawthorns

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The Baggies flew out the blocks at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign – with a 4-0 win over Sheffield United in August leaving fans thrilled with Valerien Ismael’s high-intensity style of play.

But that game ultimately showed every other Championship side how not to set up against Ismael’s men.

And ever since, a number of teams have set up in a very defensive low block that has often seen them leave 11 men behind the ball.

The Baggies have often struggled to break those teams down. And it’s led to them being booed off at times – most notably against Derby, QPR and Middlesbrough on Saturday.

“Of course the fans are frustrated when we’re not winning the game – whether it’s at half-time or at the end of the game,” Furlong said.

“As players, we’re frustrated as well, but we’re trying our best.

“Middlesbrough was a very frustrating afternoon. They came to frustrate us from minute one, and that’s exactly what happened.

“They took their time on set-pieces, and I think we just lacked that final ball to go and kill them. Teams have been showing us a massive amount of respect.

“We’re a big team in the league and we’ve punished teams before, so they come and try to make it difficult. We’ve got to try to find a way around that. As players we can do more. There’s more to come from us. We have got the quality in the dressing room to get back to where we were at the start of the season and I’m sure that will happen.”

Meanwhile, it’s emerged Albion have refused to let on loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths play for Lincoln in the FA Cup this season. And that has led to speculation the England under-21 international could be recalled by the Baggies in January.

Griffiths has impressed in 16 appearances for the Imps this term, having previously shone while on loan at Cheltenham last season.

Albion number one Sam Johnstone is out of contract in the summer with West Ham and Southampton known admirers of the England international. The Baggies are in talks with the goalkeeper to extend his stay at The Hawthorns.

But if they receive a large offer in January, they may be tempted to cash in instead of risking losing Johnstone on a free. And that could, potentially, see Griffiths recalled from his loan at Sincil Bank early.

“Yes, but we’re in a position now, if that does happen, where we’ll have things boxed off,” said Lincoln boss Michael Appleton when asked if Griffiths could be recalled by Albion in January. “We were keen to not do anything and keep it as normal as possible (for the FA Cup tie).

“But West Brom refused to allow us to play Josh. It’s their prerogative, he’s their goalkeeper.”