West Brom to receive only £900,000 for Nathan Ferguson - reports

Albion had been waiting for confirmation of a fee for the young full-back, and now reports have suggested that they'll receive less than £1m for the youngster.

The Baggies had agreed to sell Ferguson to Palace for an initial £11million six months before his deal expired, but the Premier League side pulled out of the deal after the defender failed his medical.

After running down his contract at The Hawthorns, Ferguson signed a three-year deal with Palace in July 2020.

The news comes as a massive blow for the club, who would have expected a substantial fee, considering a deal was previously agreed with Palace.

Ferguson has yet to feature for the Eagles, having suffered a series of serious injuries following his Albion exit.