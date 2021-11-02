West Brom boss Valerien Ismael adds voice to calls for more subs

Valerien Ismael. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Last week football law makers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), recommended five substitutions was made a permanent feature of the sport.

The rule was first introduced when football restarted following a break because of the pandemic. It then remained in place last season.

This year has seen a return to three subs, but Ifab has recommended the rule is changed permanently – with all leagues now going to have the chance to decide on the recommendation.

Many managers, including Burnley’s Sean Dyche, feel the rule change will only benefit the country’s biggest clubs.

But Ismael – whose philosophy is based on intensity – sees lots of positives in the potential switch.

“For us it could be brilliant,” the boss said.

“But there are a number of reasons why I think it is a good idea.

“The first is that you create more happiness in the squad.

“More players in the squad know they will play – there will be more players involved in a game with five substitutes.

“For us, with the way we play, with our intensity, it’s easier to keep that intensity throughout the 90 minutes.

“Tactically, five substitutes gives you more opportunity to change the way you play or to have an impact on the game.

“And the last thing is you have more opportunities to give minutes to players who are coming back from long-term injury.

“You could make four substitutes but you can keep one.

“If you look at Dara (O’Shea), he will come back after six months and at some point he will need to play. He will need minutes.

“And if you have five substitutes you can integrate him slowly, five minutes here, 10 minutes here so you get the confidence up.