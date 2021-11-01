Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 12: Caught out at Craven Cottage

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's recent results against Fulham and Bristol City.

They delve into the loss at Craven Cottage in full, and provide their thoughts on a strange run of results.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the games with Hull and Middlesbrough.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)