Valerien Ismael delighted with West Brom performance

Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The match at The Hawthorns was delayed twice because of medical emergencies in the crowd.

There was also a delay after City's Nathan Baker was involved in a collision that saw him leave the field receiving oxygen.

On the field, though, the Baggies were in control from the first whistle to the last with Jordan Hugill and Kyle Bartley on target in a dominant first-half display.

Then after the break, Karlan Grant netted his sixth goal in as many games to secure a comfortable win from Ismael's men.

But while the boss was pleased with his team's display, he felt the margin of victory should have been greater with Hugill missing three other opportunities while Robert Snodgrass hit the bar.

"First of all I’ve been told the two fans and the Bristol player are well, so from my side the best wishes and those of the staff and the club goes to them," Ismael said.

"It was a strange afternoon with the delays. But it was a great game and we played some great stuff at times.

“We should have scored more goals. We had 23 shots on goal and nine on target so we need to score more."

Millwall, Derby and Birmingham are amongst the teams that Albion have struggled to break down at The Hawthorns in recent weeks.

But Ismael revealed his team changed their approach against Bristol City, with his side playing with more composure on the ball.

“It was clear against a back three that we wanted to do something to change the approach and it worked well at some times," the boss continued.

“But again we made too many mistakes and we need to improve that.

“But three goals, a clean sheet and great stuff we played at times — I am delighted."

Albion headed into the game without the suspended Jake Livermore and the injured Alex Mowatt.

That meant Jayson Molumby and Robert Snodgrass formed a new-look central midfield partnership in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation.

And the boss was thrilled Snodgrass who he felt was man of the match.

"They (Molumby and Snodgrass) did very well," Ismael added.

"For me, Robert Snodgrass is man of the match.