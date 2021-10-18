Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 11: Derby day delight for Albion!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's 1-0 win over Birmingham City on their return to Championship action.

They pick out five talking points from the game, and delve into the level of entertainment on show at The Hawthorns each weekend.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the games with Swansea and Bristol City.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)