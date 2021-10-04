West Brom sweating on Alex Mowatt injury news

West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowatt

The midfielder has been an integral part of the Baggies side that has made a impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Valerien Ismael’s men became record breakers when they got through their first 10 Championship games undefeated – a feat no other Albion team has achieved.

But that record ended at Stoke on Friday night – with the Baggies falling to a 1-0 loss at the bet365 Stadium.

To compound their misery, Mowatt had to come off in the second half after sustaining a foot injury.

It is not yet clear how long the former Leeds man will be ruled out for.

But Ismael admitted he is concerned with Mowatt the type of player that is normally able to battle on even when carrying a knock.

“The injury with Alex Mowatt – we need to check and see how bad it is,” the Frenchman said.

“It’s his left foot and he needs to go and have a scan. I hope it isn’t too bad.

“When Alex comes out, it’s normally a bad sign because he can play all the time, he wants to play all the time – 90 minutes plus.”

Meanwhile, Mowatt says he’s surprised at how little ribbing he’s received from his Albion team-mates after following Ismael from Barnsley to The Hawthorns. “I’ve not had too much stick from the lads – I thought I would have got a lot more,” the 26-year-old said.

“A few of the lads say ‘Have a word with your dad – the training is really tough’. But it’s not been too bad.”

Asked about his relationship with Ismael, Mowatt continued: “I was captain at Barnsley and he used to talk to me a lot.

“We got in the play-offs and I had a good season, getting in the team of the year.

“I had a really good year under the gaffer and now he has brought me here which has been great. He likes to keep himself to himself.

“After training, you rarely see the gaffer. He does his own thing. But he is in at six in the morning every day and leaves at six at night so it shows how hard he works.”

Mowatt also admitted he can’t help but wonder how he would have developed if he’d been given the chance to work under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

Mowatt partnered Kalvin Phillips in central midfield when playing for the Yorkshire side in the Championship.

Phillips has since thrived under Bielsa and has now established himself as a key player for England – and recently claiming the England’s men’s player of the year award.

But Mowatt left the club just before the iconic Argentinian boss arrived.

“He’s one of the best managers in the world,” the Doncaster-born star continued.

“To see the transformation on a lot of the players who are there, when I was there and they are playing in the Premier League, week in and week out and doing really well. You never know what could have happened. Maybe I left too early.”

Mowatt is delighted to see how well Phillips is doing.