Boss Ismael urges Baggies fans to trust him to deliver

Valerien Ismael is still working to build an Albion team in his own mould – while Karlan Grant will hope to add to his two goals against QPR at Cardiff tonight WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: .Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on September 25, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following three draws in a row, the Baggies returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Mark Warburton’s side last Friday.

Albion, though, didn’t have things all their own way on the night with the team booed off as they made their way off at the break while a goal down.

Ismael’s decision to substitute Grady Diangana in the second half was also jeered by supporters.

But that substitution ultimately proved to be correct with Karlan Grant staying on the pitch and netting Albion’s winning goals.

In what was a successful playing career, Ismael won the Bundesliga with both Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich.

And he has asked for fans to trust him and what his staff are trying to build at The Hawthorns.

“When everyone is on the same page it will work, we will reach what we want for sure because we have the quality, we have the mentality,” Ismael said.

“If we are not on the same page it will be difficult – it’s as simple as that.

“I won trophies in my career as a player. Last season at Barnsley we reached the play-offs.

“I think we are on track. We are doing the right things.

“It’s the Championship, it’s a tough league and you need to make sure you get points with consistency.

“For sure we wanted more points against Derby, Millwall and Preston. But sometimes you need to accept you have to work to find a solution.”

Albion faced Derby, Millwall and Preston North End over the course of seven days.

But they had six days to prepare for the QPR game.

And while the Baggies now face a quick turnaround again, Ismael believes they are still benefitting from the six-day break they had.

“It was easier to work with the guys when we had a week with them,” the boss continued.

“And it will help us now. Now we have had less time to work with the players but we have the clips we need.

“We are moving forward. We are on track. I only see positive things.

“We don’t have all the players at the (fitness) level we want at the minute but it’s coming.

“We are in good shape, we are in a good position and now it’s all about continuing to stay that way.”

Two weeks ago, Albions struggled to break down a direct and physical Millwall side

Cardiff play in a similar way. And Ismael is looking forward to seeing how his side has improved when up against a direct team.

“We are prepared, we have focused on our game plan and what we have to do,” the boss said when asked about Cardiff.