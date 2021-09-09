West Brom still waiting for Nathan Ferguson tribunal

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion and Sean Maguire of Preston North End. (AMA)

After running down his contract at The Hawthorns, Ferguson signed a three-year deal with Palace in July 2020.

As he is under 24-years-old, Albion are entitled to compensation for the England youth international.

And they are expecting that compensation fee to be substantial after they agreed to sell Ferguson to Palace for an initial £11million just six months earlier.

That transfer broke down after the defender failed his medical due to a problem with his knee – with the full-back then going on to complete his move one his Baggies contract expired.

Since then, though, a series, of injuries have denied Ferguson a single minute in a Palace shirt – with a serious Achilles injury currently keeping him sidelined.

But despite Ferguson having been with the Eagles for over a year, the Express & Star has been told a tribunal to determine his fee still hasn’t taken place.

The coronavirus pandemic is understood to be one reason for the delay.

Another is that Palace have made bids to buy Ferguson in a bid to prevent the fee being decided by a tribunal. But those offers have been rejected by the Baggies.

And now both clubs are waiting for The Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) to form appoint a panel so the tribunal can take place.

It will consist of four or five people within football who have legal experience and backgrounds in handling contracts and transfers.

The Premier League and Championship will both appoint a representative.

There will also be an appointee of the PFA and the League Managers’ Association.