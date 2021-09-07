West Brom confirm Kean Bryan signing

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (floor) battles for the ball with Sheffield United's Kean Bryan (right) and Phil Jagielka

The centre-back joins Albion on a free transfer, having left Bramall Lane on the expiry of his contract over the summer - and signs a two-year deal with the Baggies.

The 24-year-old provides much needed cover in central defence for Valerien Ismael's side, who are without Matt Clarke and Dara O'Shea through injury.

Ismael likened Bryan to O'Shea following his signing - and highlighted his profile in linking up with his squad at The Hawthorns.

"Kean has the same profile as a defender as Dara. He is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up, is young, wants to learn, and has experience, so his profile is very good for us." Ismael said.

“The main difference to Dara is that Kean is left-footed and with Matt Clarke also out this was an opportunity for us to sign a player who can also play on the left side of our back three, as it is important to the balance of our team to have left-footed players in left-sided positions."

“Now, we need to build Kean into the squad and into the team. He didn’t have a normal pre-season and we need to manage him. At the same time, we will need him in the games, so we need to find the right balance."