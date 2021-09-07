West Brom confirm Kean Bryan signing

The centre-back joins Albion on a free transfer, having left Bramall Lane on the expiry of his contract over the summer - and signs a two-year deal with the Baggies.
The 24-year-old provides much needed cover in central defence for Valerien Ismael's side, who are without Matt Clarke and Dara O'Shea through injury.
Ismael likened Bryan to O'Shea following his signing - and highlighted his profile in linking up with his squad at The Hawthorns.
"Kean has the same profile as a defender as Dara. He is a very aggressive, fast, centre-back, who is good in the build-up, is young, wants to learn, and has experience, so his profile is very good for us." Ismael said.
“The main difference to Dara is that Kean is left-footed and with Matt Clarke also out this was an opportunity for us to sign a player who can also play on the left side of our back three, as it is important to the balance of our team to have left-footed players in left-sided positions."
“Now, we need to build Kean into the squad and into the team. He didn’t have a normal pre-season and we need to manage him. At the same time, we will need him in the games, so we need to find the right balance."
Albion fans could see Bryan in action as soon as this weekend, with Millwall travelling to The Hawthorns following the international break. Following that, they welcome Derby County to the Black Country in midweek.