West Brom set to sign Kean Bryan

Kean Bryan

The Baggies have been rocked by injuries at centre-back with Matt Clarke and Dara O’Shea now both on the treatment table.

Clarke injured his hamstring in the win at Blackburn and is expected to be sidelined for another four weeks.

O’Shea, though, looks set to be out even longer after injuring his ankle whilst playing for the Republic of Ireland against Portugal last Wednesday.

The 22-year-old underwent a scan in Dublin following that game before then returning to Albion.

Reports have since emerged that the centre-back faces four months on the sidelines.

But the Express & Star understands O’Shea’s ankle is swollen to such an extent that he hasn’t yet been able to see a specialist.

The 22-year-old is now waiting to see one this week – once the swelling has gone down.

But despite the severity of that injury not yet being known, Albion have swooped to add Bryan to their squad.

The 24-year-old played 13 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season.

But despite being offered a new deal to remain at Bramall Lane, Bryan opted to let his contract run down and leave the club on a free transfer.

It is understood the defender had a medical with Albion today with his signing likely to be confirmed tomorrow.

The injuries to Clarke and O’Shea means Albion’s squad is now lacking centre-backs who are comfortable playing on the left side of a back three.

Clarke is naturally left-footed while O’Shea’s versatility allows him to play anywhere across the defence.

Bryan’s arrival, though, will give Ismael another left footed defender to work with.

As well as Albion, Bryan has also been linked with Fulham and Swansea this summer.

A former England under-20 international, he began his career with Manchester City and captained a number of their development teams.