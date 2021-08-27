West Brom sign Jayson Molumby on-loan with view to a permanent move

Jayson Molumby playing for Millwall. (AMA)

The 22-year-old becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer, and will provide competition for Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt in central midfield.

The Republic of Ireland international brings extra legs in central midfield, but is also experienced in the second tier, making more than 50 appearances in the Championship for Millwall and Preston over previous temporary spells.

Albion boss Valerien Ismael was delighted to add Molumby to his squad, highlighting his mentality as a key element in his decision to sign him.

"Jayson is the perfect example of a player who has the right mentality and suits our philosophy. He is the right player for us and we are delighted to have him.

"His skills out of possession are incredible and he gives us more volume and more possibilities in midfield, which will support us with our intensity and this is one of his strengths.