West Brom duo Callum Robinson and David Button to miss Peterborough clash

Callum Robinson and David Button (AMA)

The Baggies are also assessing Rayhaan Tulloch for a groin injury sustained in the warm-up ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal.

Highly-rated Tulloch, very much part of the club’s first-team set-up had been due to make his first senior start against the Gunners but is now a doubt for the trip to London Road.

“Rayhaan pulled up in the warm-up,” explained Ismael. He had a shot at goal and felt something in the groin area, so we have to assess him.

“David Button and Callum Robinson have got Covid, so they need to isolate for ten days, so they will for sure miss the game on Saturday.”

While Button’s absence is not so critical, with Sam Johnstone due to start in goal for Albion in any case, the loss of Robinson will be more keenly felt with the 26-year-old having started all four Championship matches to this point, scoring three goals.