Valerien Ismael: West Brom signings depend on outgoings

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Striker Jordan Hugill became the Baggies fifth signing of the summer earlier this week but the 29-year-old may be the final addition if there are no more outgoings.

Kenneth Zohore is one player who will be allowed to depart in order to free up space on the wage bill, which would allow Albion to address shortages elsewhere in the squad. But time is running out to get those deals done.

Asked about the chance of signing more players before the window closes, Ismael replied: “I think at the minute we are satisfied with the last signing.

“I think only if something happens in the outgoings, then we can do something in the incomings.”

Hugill could make his debut at Peterborough tomorrow night after joining on a season-long loan deal from Norwich.

Ismael explained how the 29-year-old, who has also played for Preston and QPR in the Championship, had been on his initial list of targets since joining the Baggies in June.

He said: “When I arrived we identified some positions we needed for the philosophy and for the Championship, the profile and the type of player.

“We had two or three names on our list, and Jordan was among the names. I think we have taken our time, but the feeling was there on both sides that it is the right decision.

“He’s a player with a great mentality and work ethic, he’s a great worker. Tactically, he’ll give us another possibility in the front three, he can hold up the ball.

“The link up game is excellent with him. In aerial duels he’ll give us more possibilities, especially if we can make a lot of crosses throughout the game and more presence in the opponent’s box.