Valerien Ismael: West Brom working on transfer targets

Albion head coach Valerien Ismael

The Baggies are known to be on the hunt for a striker before the transfer window closes.

Orlando’s Daryl Dike and Man City’s Liam Delap are two players under consideration, the Express & Star understands.

But the squad also looks light in other areas with some fans concerned about Ismael’s options in central midfield.

The Frenchman - who has remained calm throughout the window - has insisted he won’t rush into any signings.

But he revealed Albion are working on deals ahead of the window closing on August 31.

“We have two weeks until the end of the transfer period,” the boss said. “That is a long, long, time.

“For sure, from next week everything will go quicker and faster.

“But at the minute nothing has changed.

“We are aware of the market. We know exactly what we need.

“But we need to make sure it is the right decision for us.

“If we get that feeling it is the right decision, based on the analysis of the last two games, then we will make it happen.

“At the minute I am calm because I know exactly what is happening behind the scenes.