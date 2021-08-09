Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 4: A good show on the south coast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's opening day draw with Bournemouth on the south coast.

They delve into the big talking points from the game, and then take another in-depth look into Albion's transfer dealings as the window rolls on.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the first home game of the campaign against Luton.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)