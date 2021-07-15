West Brom reject West Ham bid for Sam Johnstone

File photo dated 06-06-2021 of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Issue date: Saturday July 10, 2021. PA Photo. Sam Johnstone made his debut in the warm-up win over Romania but played purely a back-up role at the Euros. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2020 EnglandRatings. Photo credit should read Lee Smith/PA Wire..

The offer, reported to have been around £6million, fell well below the Baggies valuation of the 28-year-old England international and was rejected out of hand.

Johnstone is out of contract next year and Albion boss Valerien Ismael has already admitted both the goalkeeper and Matheus Pereira are likely to be sold this summer.

But the Baggies are under no pressure to sell either player for lower than their market value.

The club value Johnstone, who was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad and earned his first senior international cap in a pre-tournament friendly, at around £20m.

West Ham’s offer fell so far below that amount a follow-up bid is not expected. Instead, the Hammers are likely to turn their attention to Paris St-Germain keeper Alphonse Areola, who spent last season on loan at Fulham.

Johnstone, who had spells on loan at both Walsall and Villa earlier in his career, has made 129 league appearances for Albion since joining from Manchester United in a £6.5m deal three years ago.

Despite the Baggies conceding 76 goals on route to finishing 19th and being relegated from the Premier League last season, on an individual level Johnstone enjoyed an excellent campaign, earning his first senior England call-up in March.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to be among his suitors, though neither has made a formal bid.