West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has no problems with Matheus Pereira

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Pereira has shone for the Baggies ever since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in a £9million deal in August last year.

But Albion’s relegation from the Premier League has led to speculation he will leave the club – with Ismael having confirmed he expects the 25-year-old to depart.

The Baggies are likely to demand in the region of £30million for Pereira, who scored 11 goals and registered six assists in the Premier League last season.

But while his future appears to be away from the club, Ismael says Pereira has impressed him in training with his professional attitude.

“With Pereira – we spoke really openly about the situation,” the head coach said.

“I don’t have a problem. We made it simple, you are in or you are out.

“But if you are in, you are 100 per cent.

“He said in training he would give 100 per cent and he is focused.

“I can’t say anything else.”

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are interested in Pereira.

It has been reported they have tabled an offer in the region of £6million for the playmaker.

That, though, is way below Albion’s valuation – with Pereira still having three years on his contract at The Hawthorns.

Leicester are have also been linked with a move for the Baggies talisman this week.

While, Leeds, West Ham and Arsenal are among the clubs that are believed to be keeping tabs on the former Nurnberg loanee.

During his time playing in Germany, Pereira was crowned the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Season.