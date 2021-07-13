West Brom closing in on the loan signing of Matt Clarke

Matt Clarke

The centre-back is set to be the second first-team signing of the Valerien Ismael era with his arrival expected to be confirmed within the next 48 hours.

Clarke joined Brighton from Portsmouth for around £4million back in 2019.

But he has spent the last two seasons impressing on loan in the Championship with Derby.

The defender, who began his career with Ipswich, hasn't actually made a first-team appearance for Brighton.

And the 24-year-old now looks set to leave the Amex Stadium once again with Albion closing in on a deal to sign him on loan.

New boss Ismael has tended to play with a back three throughout his managerial career.

He already has Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea and Cedric Kirpe in his ranks.

But the boss needs extra competition in that area if he is to stick with his favourite system.