Ally Robertson: Darren Fletcher fits the bill for West Brom

The Baggies have been on the hunt for a new head coach for over a month with chief executive Xu Ke confirming on Monday their search has hit "setbacks."

Chris Wilder was the man former sporting and technical director Luke Dowling wanted to appoint before that move was vetoed by owner Guochuan Lai.

David Wagner then entered advanced talks for the role before opting to join BSC Young Boys in Switzerland.

That has left fans wondering where the club will turn next. For Robertson, though, a young boss with fresh ideas is better than one plucked from the managerial merry-go-round.

"I'm not against us appointing someone who is just starting out in management," said Robertson who made more than 600 appearances for the club between 1969 and 1986.

"The search has not been a straightforward one. There have been a few issues.

"There have been problems behind the scenes and I'm worried we won't attract a manager with experience unless they have struggled in the past.

"For me we are at a point where we need to start thinking long-term. We need a clear plan.

"So I would be looking at a good professional who knows the game and has strong connections with clubs in the Premier League.

"Maybe someone like a Darren Fletcher who knows everything going on at Manchester United and would know some 20, 21, 22-years-old to buy or loan.

"I don't think a big manager will come so I think we have to look for someone who has the potential to be a big manager."

If Albion can't attract a young manager, Robertson joked he knows some other legends who, together, would make a great managerial team.

"Let's get me, John Wile and Bomber (Tony Brown) in," he said with a smile.

"John can be the manager. Bomber the coach. And I'll be the one that takes the lads out for a drink and is in charge of team bonding.