Matheus Pereira will not leave West Brom on the cheap

Matheus Pereira (AMA)

The Baggies are currently in a state of turmoil following the shock departure of sporting and technical director Luke Dowling on Monday.

Chief executive Xu Ke, meanwhile, has admitted they have faced ‘setbacks’ in their ongoing hunt for a new head coach.

But while the Baggies success on the field will rest on the appointments they make over the next few weeks, the Express & Star understands the club remains in a healthy position financially.

And that means – as well as having a very competitive Championship budget – they will not be forced into selling Pereira on the cheap.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting the Baggies would listen to offers in the region of £15million for their Brazilian talisman.

But the Express & Star understands that is not the case with the club’s valuation of the player significantly higher.

Pereira has shone for the Baggies ever since initially arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon in 2019.

The 25-year-old scored eight goals and registered 20 assists to help the Baggies win promotion to the Premier League.

And last season he finished as the club’s top scorer after netting 11 top flight goals.

He also registered 11 assists.

Pereira’s form over the last two seasons has led to interest from a host of clubs.

And it is understood teams in the Premier League and German Bundesliga are weighing up offers.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands there is no truth in rumours linking Tony Pulis with a return to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies’ hunt for both a new boss and technical director had led to rumours the Welshman could come under consideration for either role.

But it is understood Pulis is not someone Albion are considering.