Baggies Broadcast - Special episode: What on earth is going on at West Brom?

In this bonus episode, our pair discuss the seeming disarray at The Hawthorns, as the club still attempt to appoint a new head coach, following Luke Dowling's departure as sporting director.

They assess all the happenings following the season's conclusion, discuss the names linked with the job and how the club need to act before the start of a hectic Championship campaign.

On top of that, they take a host of your questions regarding the club.

