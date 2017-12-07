West Brom boss Alan Pardew draws up contingency plans for January with Nick Hammond

The new head coach has been in place for just over a week, but the transfer window is opening soon.

So he has spoken with Hammond about possible targets should the likes of Nacer Chadli and Jonny Evans leave.

“I have some good history with Nicky Hammond in terms of what we did at Reading and I trust him 100 per cent on the transfer front and scouting team," said Pardew.

"I looked at that scouting team and there is a lot of knowledge and experience in there.

"I think we will be set for January to react to any situation whether it be (selling) Evans or Chadli, a striker coming in or whatever I feel we have to do."

Pardew is yet to get his feet under the table and plans to give every member of his squad a chance to impress him before deciding on their futures.

He will need to sell to buy this January because Albion's wage limit is at its limit - but he said it would be unprofessional if he didn't plan for all eventualities.

"I am not going to give you any detail, that would be silly but you would expect that," he said. "We are trying to be as professional as we can.

"The Premier League levels are so high across the board that you have to try and get as much advantage as you can.

"Obviously the earlier those talks the better and we have had those talks this week."

However, the Baggies boss is happy with what he's inherited, and is confident there is already enough quality in the squad to avoid relegation.

"I would not have come if I didn’t think that," he said. "I definitely think that’s the case and we need to prove it."