Alan Pardew: Nine wins will keep West Brom up

The new Baggies boss is trying to instil a positive mentality in his players and considering it is less than half-way through the season, is refusing to dwell on the drop.

But Albion currently sit one place above the bottom three in 17th and Pardew admitted the table could not be ignored.

He has faith though, that once his Baggies team is up and running in the manner he wants, the threat of relegation will disappear.

“That (relegation) is not really in our thinking ,” he said. “Let’s not ignore it but make sure the performances we deliver for the next 23 games are of a level that make us comfortable.

“We’ve got to win nine or ten of them to stay in the division, so we need to start turning these draws into wins.”

Nobody has drawn more games in the Premier League this season than Albion, who have seven stalemates so far.

It’s nearly four months since the Baggies tasted victory in the league, but the team have been inspired by Leicester and Everton, who have shot into the top half of a tight table after changing their managers.

“We’re hoping that’s what can happen for us,” said Jake Livermore, who echoed his new head coach’s sentiments. “We need nine wins now. We’ve looked at the fixtures and we think we can definitely do that.”

Pardew has got off on the right foot with Albion fans after a promising opener.

He hopes that relationship will spur the Baggies on in future games at The Hawthorns – but knows it is down to his team to raise the volume.

“In my first experience of the stadium as a home manager the noise was terrific at times,” he said. “I am hoping that we can get a bit more atmosphere.

“We need to help that in terms of delivering performances as good as (Saturday) and hopefully better.”

And he’s hoping for an improvement on the pitch this weekend when Albion travel to Swansea.

"There were moments (against Crystal Palace) when we’d like to have had a bit more composure in our pass and our movement but it was a decent performance,” he said. “We will take that into Swansea and hopefully get a win and that will give us more belief.”