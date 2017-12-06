Alan Pardew and John Carver impressed with West Brom's hunger in training

The Baggies new coaching team has started its first full week at the club after being installed last Wednesday.

Pardew’s first game in charge ended goalless with Crystal Palace following just two days of preparation with the players.

The new boss was pleased with the positive performance at The Hawthorns, but reckons there is still room for improvement.

And the squad’s reaction this week has convinced both him and his No.2 that the hunger is there.

“We were okay on Saturday but we can do better,” said Pardew. “But it was a performance that had some hallmarks of where I want to be.

"You here managers say this a lot but I can say with real truth and honesty that the group have said 'come on we want to get going' and to give them a route to get better. And that is what I’m hopefully going to do.”

Pardew has brought Carver with him as first team coach after working with him at Newcastle.

And his No.2, who worked under Sir Bobby Robson in the North East, has been impressed by Albion’s squad.

Advertising

"I have to say, they seem to be a very honest, hard-working group of people who have a thirst for wanting to get better which is what I like," added Carver.

"They're only going to get better. We're all going to get better on the training ground.

"The more time we spend with them I think you'll see the group develop - not just the players, but the staff as well.

“The more we get used to each other, we can build something. It’ll take a little bit of time, but we’ve got a head-start because they are a good group.

"We need the three or four guys who are injured at the moment and it'll be nice to get them back just before Christmas.

“I’ve never worked with any of them, so they’ve all got a fresh start as have I, so looking forward to it.”