Five things we learned from Alan Pardew’s first game in charge of West Brom

1 POSITIVE PARDEW AIMS TO PLEASE PUNTERS

Albion’s new head coach has been quick to distance himself from the previous regime, a wise decision considering Tony Pulis’s rocky relationship with supporters.

Without disrespecting his predecessor, Pardew told fans that things were going to change, and he lived up to his words on Saturday with a front-foot approach that was a breath of fresh air for supporters starved of such intent.

His arrival has been lumped in with the managerial merry-go round for experienced British managers, but he’s eager to stand out from that crowd of firefighters. It’s gone down well so far, but the poor attendance suggests there’s more winning round to be done.

2 JONNY EVANS BACK TO HIS BEST AS DEFENCE SHORES UP

Surprisingly, perhaps, considering this bold new approach, the Baggies kept their first clean sheet in 11 games. Albion’s skipper has been out of sorts this season following interest in the summer from Manchester City and Arsenal, and there is a suggestion that both clubs will return in January for the defender.

Evans has rediscovered his form since Pulis departed, and was in the right place at the right time in all the big moments on Saturday. But he wasn’t the only one in the back four who played well. Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs were also brilliant, and Allan Nyom coped well. It was something to build on.

3 SAM FIELD CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Considering Pardew gives experienced operators the benefit of the doubt over youth team players, Field’s inclusion in the team speaks volumes. The 19-year-old was brilliant once again, particularly in the second half, when he adapted to his left-wing role and nearly scored on a few occasions when he arrived late in the box.

Albion have got a star on their hands, and one with exactly the right temperament to succeed. A few weeks ago it looked like the club should have allowed him to go out on loan, but now there’s no reason why he can’t break into the starting XI this season. And his history with the club has endeared him to the fans.

4 GRZEGORZ KRYCHOWIAK NEEDS TO KNUCKLE DOWN

When he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain, it was seen as the coup of the summer, not just at The Hawthorns, but perhaps in the whole of the league. And he started brightly, before falling out of favour. But Pulis started to hook him earlier and earlier towards the end of his reign before Gary Megson dropped him altogether.

If he thought Pardew would automatically reinstate him, he was wrong, and the fact Claudio Yacob came on for Gareth Barry suggests he is now fifth-choice in central midfield. This week is a big one on the training pitch for Krychowiak, who needs to prove himself to Pardew and No.2 John Carver.

It won’t be easy to win his place back, Jake Livermore and Sam Field are playing well at the moment and Pardew praised Yacob after the game too.

5 PARDEW NEEDS TO INSTALL A WINNING MENTALITY

Albion have played well in their last three games, and should have more than three points for their efforts. In fact, they could have had nine. But for all that promise, this team appears to have forgotten how to win.

A league-high ten points have been lost from winning positions so far, and Albion have played out a league-high seven draws. They’ve only lost one more game than Arsenal, and it feels like one victory will open the floodgates.

However, if this run continues much longer, worries will start to grow. This weekend’s trip to bottom club Swansea provides a perfect chance to knock it on the head, particularly with Liverpool and Manchester United to follow.