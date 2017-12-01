West Brom boss Alan Pardew respects Grzegorz Krychowiak's long-term success

Krychowiak is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain but was dropped in favour of 19-year-old Sam Field by interim Gary Megson for the past two games.

Pardew has given every player a blank slate in training this week, but admits he will not be treating Krychowiak and Field the same because the two of them are at different stages of his career.

His comments suggest the double Europa League winner could be back in the side against Crystal Palace tomorrow - but it may not be at Field's expense, because he believes they are positionally different players.

"One has international and Champions League experience, one is a youth team player coming through the ranks and just scored his first goal for a football club," said Pardew.

"I will look at them with that in mind, as well as what they do on the training ground. You have to respect players who have achieved things and achieved certain standards, and give them a little bit more benefit of the doubt.

"Having said that I think they are two very different players and going forward I hope to get the best out of both of them."

Krychowiak started brightly for Albion but looked disinterested towards the end of Tony Pulis's reign at the club.

Megson dropped him in favour of life-long Albion Field, who played well at Wembley and put in a man of the match performance against Newcastle on Tuesday.

But the teenager, who scored his first goal for the club in mid-week, will need to earn Pardew's favour.

“I always say to a group of players, whether it’s pre-season or coming to a club, they’re not treated exactly the same because the senior players are certainly going to be in my favour," said Pardew.

“They’re earned the right for me to treat them a bit differently. And the younger players need to push them and understand that’s where they need to be to get that type of respect – trophy winners.

"Gareth Barry – the player with the most Premier League appearances – I’m not going to treat him the same as young Sam. That doesn’t mean to say I won’t pick Sam over him but that’s how I manage."

But Pardew has called Megson this week to get his thoughts on the squad.

"I haven’t spoke to Tony but I spoke to Gary and thanked him for the two games," said Pardew. "I thought he did a terrific job. He was kind enough to give me some opinions of what he thought of the squad. I have taken them on board."