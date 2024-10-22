Mat Sadler delighted with Walsall starts as they chalk up another victory

Nathan Lowe opened the scoring inside two minutes with powerful low finish in off the post after Jamille Matt stole the ball from Harrison Neal.

Jamie Jellis doubled Walsall's advantage after the break with Matt once again playing a key role in the build-up. The midfielder dashed on to his knockdown and applied a low finish into the bottom corner to score for the second game in succession.

Matt turned goal scorer seven minutes later when he guided a clinical finish beyond the reach of Harry Lewis to put the contest out of Lewis' reach.

Walsall's fifth win in six league games on home soil propelled them into second spot although leaders Port Vale maintain a two-point lead after beating Harrogate Town 1-0 at Wetherby Road.

"We started the game really well in both halves which was very pleasing. I watched them against Harrogate on Saturday and it's a game they should've won.

"I know slowly but surely that Mike is getting the detail into the players to play the way that he wants to play. So I knew especially off the back of that performance and the improvement I seen from them that this was going to be a proper game tonight.

"You saw that from large parts of the first half. It's testament to our lads that they changed quite a few of their guys to match our physicality. Although we got our noses in front in the first couple of minutes, it was a real battle of a first half.

"It was pleasing how we came out in that second half and got the goal early which was a real knock to the teeth to Carlisle. It was a very good night. Really pleasing for loads of different reasons."