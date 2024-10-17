Walsall's Albert Admoah wants to add a Saddlers success to his list

Adomah’s remarkable journey from non-league Harrow Borough reached it’s peak when he made his top-flight debut for Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium in 2016.

The Walsall man started in a star-studded side which featured two-time Champions League winner Victor Valdes, ex-England international Stewart Downing, Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon and Premier League winner Alvaro Negredo.

He would star just once more from the bench in a 2-1 win at Sunderland the following weekend before moving to the West Midlands with Villa.

Adomah had registered six goals and six assists apiece in the campaign prior to inspire Middlesbrough to automatic promotion.

Boro would ultimately succumb to relegation after just one season, but Adomah has fond memories of his time on Teeside.