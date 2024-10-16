Mat Sadler pleased with progress of Walsall's young loanees
Mat Sadler says he is pleased with the early progress Walsall pair Dylan Thomas and Charlie Wragg have made on their loans at Bromsgrove Sporting.
Wragg, who made his Saddlers debut from the bench against Fulham under-21s in the EFL Trophy last month, has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Bromgrove.
He has since been joined by Thomas who has started three of his last four games and Sadler feels the pair will continue to benefit from regular minutes.