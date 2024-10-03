Mat Sadler makes Walsall vow

Walsall shipped six on home soil for the first time in over 20 years. Harry Williams and Jamille Matt gave Walsall the lead, but Ronan Coughlan and Kayden Hughes scored twice to complete the turnaround, before Matty Virtue and Mark Helm added to the scoreline late on.

Sadler said: “It’s an experience for some of those younger ones but they’re also young players who’ve done really well for us and will continue to do well for us.