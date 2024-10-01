Mat Sadler looking to Walsall future

Goals from Harry Williams and Jamille Matt cancelled out Ronan Coughlan's equaliser to give Walsall the lead at the break.

But a complete capitulation in the second half saw Walsall fall to a humiliating defeat as they shipped more goals (five) than they had conceded across their opening eight league games (four).

David Okagbue hauled down Coughlan inside the box and the Fleetwood frontman converted from the resulting spot-kick to level once again with his second of the evening.

Kayden Hughes also bagged a brace as Fleetwood stormed into a two-goal lead before late goals from Matty Virtue and Mark Helm added salt into gaping wounds.

Walsall had collected six wins from their eight games prior in League Two but fell to a first home league defeat of the season.

Sadler said: "I suppose it remains to be seen if it's a freak result but from the evidence of the first few games we've had that that was a jolt.

"We go in at half-time 2-1 up. Then we came out at the start of the second half and the penalty deflated things a little bit. We wanted to get on the front foot in the second half and then a couple of set play goals that were uncharacteristic from us changed the complexion of the game.

"A strange second half. For us, we've got to move on really quickly. We've got to do what we do when we come in after a win and we dust ourselves down and go again.

"I try not to get too up and down because I don't think that really helps but we need to continue reminding ourselves of who we are, what we believe and how good I know we are.

"One defeat doesn't change my mind on that. All that it does it act as a let's go again moment."