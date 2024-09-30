George Bennett analysis: Walsall soar to dizzying heights in Colchester rout

The Saddlers have collected six wins from their first eight league games for the first time since 1985 and even briefly topped the table until Gillingham leapfrogged them with a 2-0 triumph over Barrow.

Something special appears to be happening at Walsall under Mat Sadler and it feels as if we’re passing the point of simply regarding this as just a rich vein of form.

Indeed, there are still 38 match days left to play and anything can happen across an entire league campaign but there is at least licence for cautious optimism.

Not only have Walsall become a more solid defensive unit this season, but the ruthless nature of this team in front of goal makes them a force to be reckoned with in the division.

It was far from a vintage first-half performance from Sadler’s charges. They seemed to be suffering somewhat of a hangover following their EFL Cup exploits against Leicester City earlier in the week.

They offered a threat on the counter-attack, but failed to deliver the killer pass as frustration threatened to set in. But the leaders of the squad came to the fore with Ryan Stirk offering a calming influence in the centre of the park to underscore his growing importance to the team.

Despite struggling to click into gear in attack, Walsall remained disciplined in their shape and restricted Colchester to very little despite the visitors starting the contest on top.