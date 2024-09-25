Walsall striker Josh Gordon set to miss four months with hamstring injury

Gordon has been out of action since limping off in the first half during Walsall's 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town last month.

He was initially expected to be back within a fortnight but suffered a setback on his road to recovery last week.

The 29-year-old went to see a specialist earlier this week and is now poised for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sadler said: "He had surgery (on Tuesday) on his hamstring so he'll be out for the next four months.

"We'll miss him for a similar time frame to Priestley (Farquharson) unfortunately. It was a lot worse than we thought it was.

"He had a scan on it which revealed how bad it was. He had surgery on that which is a big blow for us but we just wish him well in his recovery."

Meanwhile, Jack Earing missed Walsall's agonising penalty shoot-out defeat against Premier League outfit Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday with a hamstring problem.

Earing will have a scan on Thursday with Sadler expected to provide an update after Saturday's early kick-off against Colchester United.

"Jack wasn't able to play. He's just got a bit of tightness in his hamstring which we'll scan on Thursday," he revealed.

"I won't know on Thursday but I'll hopefully know when we speak on Saturday. We don't think it's bad so fingers crossed."

On a positive note, Donervon Daniels, Brandon Comley and George Hall returned from injury to feature on the bench in midweek.

Daniels and Comley had been sidelined for two months with leg and knee injuries respectively, while Hall missed the 2-0 win at Salford on Saturday with a minor back problem.

Elsewhere, Oisin McEntee has returned to light training and is set to re-join the group at Essington next week.

Sadler added: "Close, really close. Now they're available (Daniels, Comley and Hall) so we just have to decide when, where and how to play them but it's good to have them back in.

"Oisin is not back with us (yet). He's on the grass and having a full week with the guys (physios) this week and then hopefully he'll be back with me next week."