Analysis: Star loanee leading way again for high-flying Walsall

Stoke City loanee Lowe consolidated his scintillating start at Saddlers with a match-defining display in the second half.

The youngster, who only turned 19 last week, extended his tally to four goals in six games after the restart, before turning provider for Charlie Lakin moments later.

Walsall were solid in the first half and stemmed the flow of Salford’s attacks with an organised and disciplined shape off the ball. For all of Salford’s possession, Walsall restricted them to very little and had the better chances.

Harry Williams flicked his header wide and Taylor Allen’s shot from distance brought the very best out of Salford shot-stopper Jamie Jones.

Yet when the half-whistle blew, there was a sense that Walsall were yet to get out of first gear.

The wing-backs had struggled to advance on either side and Jamille Matt and Lowe had been marshalled expertly by veteran defender Curtis Tilt.

That changed after the break when Walsall embarked on an early second-half siege which saw them put the contest out of reach.