Mat Sadler dedicates Walsall win for special reason

Allen played the full 90 minutes as goals from Nathan Lowe and Charlie Lakin within the space of six second half minutes sealed a fifth win in seven league games for Walsall.

That result propelled them into third-place and to within one-point of the League Two summit and Sadler said that Allen and everyone connected to him are at the forefront of everyone's minds.

Sadler said: "I am so proud of Taylor today after what he has gone through over the last two or three days. We shouldn't take that for granted the fact that he would play today but knowing that man, I knew that he would want to.

"He's just a resilient and incredible person. I've got so much respect and admiration for him and his family, and to produce the performance that he did today, I'm so proud of him.