Mat Sadler hoping to build on Walsall win

Danny Johnson scored his second successive match-winner in the 59th minute to help Walsall leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Sam Hornby denied Kristian Sekularac from the spot in the dying stages to preserve the win.

Johnson made his first start in nine months while Reyes Cleary was also handed his first home start. Sadler was delighted to give them an opportunity this evening but feels there is still a road ahead before they can reach their glittering best.

"Delighted for Danny. We're all working over time because of the amount of games so everyone is going to play their role," Sadler said.