Walsall explore free agent market after Oisin McEntee injury blow

McEntee has featured in the first four matches in League Two following his return from a long-term hamstring injury but was forced off in the 23rd minute in Walsall's 2-1 win over Cheltenham last week.

The Irishman had a scan earlier this week and is poised for around four weeks on the sidelines.

In the meantime, Sadler hinted that the club may explore the free agent market to bolster the defence.

"Oisin will be out for a month which is unfortunate. There are a load of free agents out there and it would be amiss of me not to be looking.

"Ben Sadler and the chairman would back me if we felt that was the right thing to do. So we'll see but we're gutted to lose Oisin, be without Donervon (Daniels) and of course Priestley (Farquharson).

"As I said, Oisin and Donervon are not long-term so they're kind of the medium to shot-term ones.

"Fingers crossed we won't be without them for too long but it's something I'll be looking at.

"We'll see if we think there's something there. If there is, there is. If there isn't, there isn't."